Turkey Giveaway: Black McDonald's Operators Association helping Chicago families this holiday season

The holiday season is here, and the Black McDonald's Operators Association is helping families and veterans prepare for the festivities.

Starting Thursday, the association is giving away free turkeys as part of its annual initiative to support the community.

About 3,000 turkeys will be distributed across five local McDonald’s locations on the South and West sides of Chicago. The giveaway is aimed at providing families and veterans with a key staple for their holiday meals.

In addition to the turkeys, each family or individual will receive a pair of gloves to help keep their hands warm throughout the colder winter months.