Two guys with guns threaten man in Chicago; he's able to get gun from one guy, but is shot by other

A man in Chicago was threatened by two guys with guns on Sunday; he was able to disarm one, but was shot by the other.

The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at Karlov and West 14th in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim, 26, was near an alley when he was confronted by "multiple offenders," and two pulled out guns.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The victim was able to grab the gun from one attacker, but the other shot the victim in the leg.

He was hospitalized in good condition.

Police said one gun was found at the scene.