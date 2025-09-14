Two men charged after violent train robbery in Fuller Park: police

The Brief Shannon Stephens, 23, of Chicago, and Jamarion Gray, 21, of Hazel Crest, were arrested Sept. 12 and charged in connection with an armed robbery and battery on a CTA train in Fuller Park. Police said the suspects beat and robbed a 41-year-old man; Stephens allegedly pulled a knife and cut the victim during the struggle. Stephens faces multiple felony counts including armed robbery and aggravated battery, while Gray faces similar charges; both are due in court Sept. 14.



Two men were charged with armed robbery and battery of a 41-year-old man while riding on the train in the Fuller Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Shannon Stephens, 23, of Chicago, and Jamarion Gray, 21, of Hazel Crest, were arrested on Sept. 12 at 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 46th Street and at 2:03 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 47th Street.

They were identified as the suspects who, minutes earlier, battered and robbed a 41-year-old man while he was riding the train in the 200 block of W. 47th Street.

During the struggle, Stephens pulled out a knife and cut the victim, injuring him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shannon Stephens, 23 (Chicago Police Department)

Stephens has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

Gray was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

What's next:

Their next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 14.