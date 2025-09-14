Two men charged after violent train robbery in Fuller Park: police
CHICAGO - Two men were charged with armed robbery and battery of a 41-year-old man while riding on the train in the Fuller Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Shannon Stephens, 23, of Chicago, and Jamarion Gray, 21, of Hazel Crest, were arrested on Sept. 12 at 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 46th Street and at 2:03 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 47th Street.
They were identified as the suspects who, minutes earlier, battered and robbed a 41-year-old man while he was riding the train in the 200 block of W. 47th Street.
During the struggle, Stephens pulled out a knife and cut the victim, injuring him.
Shannon Stephens, 23 (Chicago Police Department)
Stephens has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.
Gray was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.
What's next:
Their next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 14.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.