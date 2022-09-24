Two men from Joliet shot dead at Gippers Bar in Grundy County

Two men from Joliet were shot dead at Gippers Sports Club in Coal City (Grundy County) early Saturday morning.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to Gippers, which is in unincorporated Coal City, for shots fired shortly after midnight.

Two men from Joliet died at the scene: Darius D. Travis, 33, and Dameonta D. Terry-Travis, 25.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

One gun was found on the scene, which was crowded with bar patrons and a half dozen employees.

There is no one in custody; police said the shootings appear "to be a targeted act of violence."

Illinois State Police and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are assisting in the investigation.