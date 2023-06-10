Two men shot while working on car in body shop in Chicago

Two men were shot while working on a car in a body shop in Chicago on Saturday.

Chicago police said the men were working in a shop along South Karlov near 24th in South Lawndale just before 4 p.m when someone pulled up in a car and opened fire.

One victim, 22, was shot in the left hand and was at Mt. Sinai in good condition.

The other victim, 59, was shot in the left foot and was hospitalized in good condition. Police said he was not the intended target.