Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart.

Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.

Then, around 3 p.m., a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Superior when he was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.