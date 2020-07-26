Two people wounded in drive-by shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Two people were shot Sunday in South Chicago.
About 1:30 p.m. a group of people were standing on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South Manistee Avenue, when a black Altima drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A male was struck in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized, police said. A second male walked into South Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Chicago police are investigating.
GIRL, 10, MISSING FROM EDGEWATER
TEENAGER GRAZED IN MORGAN PARK SHOOTING
Advertisement