Two sexual assaults reported on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus

Two sexual assaults were reported on DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus just days before the start of fall classes.

DePaul Public Safety says it received reports on Thursday of two sex offenses involving the same offender that happened on the Lincoln Park Campus earlier this week.

The first incident, which involved non-consensual physical contact, happened at an event in the Student Center on Monday night.

The second assault involved a non-consensual sex act in Corcoran Hall, a student dorm, on Wednesday night, according to DePaul Public Safety.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"It's good to know that these things are happening around campus, but it's also a bit scary knowing that I'm living here and that these things are happening so close by," a freshman at DePaul said.

No information has been release about the suspect. Both incidents are being actively investigated.

FOX 32 has reached out to DePaul for further information.