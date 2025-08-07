2 women approached by unknown man in separate incidents at West Ridge Nature Park: police

The Brief Two women were confronted by an unidentified man in separate incidents at West Ridge Nature Park, located in the 5800 block of N. Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. On Aug. 4, a 53-year-old woman was struck in the body with an open hand; on Aug. 6, a 33-year-old woman was hit on the buttocks. Both incidents involved unwanted physical contact. Police say it’s unclear if the same suspect was involved in both cases; no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.



Two women were confronted by an unidentified man in separate incidents at West Ridge Nature Park this week, according to Chicago police, who say both encounters involved unwanted physical contact.

What we know:

In the two separate incidents, a female victim was walking in the West Ridge Nature Park in the 5800 block of N. Western Avenue when an unknown male offender approached them, according to Chicago police.

On Aug. 4, a 53-year-old woman was walking in the park around 10:15 p.m. when she was approached by the suspect, who then struck her in the body with his open hand, according ot police. He then fled. The victim was not injured.

Then, on Aug. 6, a 33-year-old woman was walking in the park when an unknown offender approached her and hit her on the buttocks, CPD said. She fled the scene.

It's unknown if the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

What's next:

No one is in custody and area detectives are still investigating.