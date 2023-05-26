Ukrainian veterans visit Chicago school, inspire students during patriotic assembly

In honor of Memorial Day, 10 Ukrainian veterans who are in Chicago to participate in weekend events began their trip by visiting with local schoolchildren.

A Friday afternoon assembly at St. Nicholas Cathedral School was filled with patriotic music, both American and Ukrainian, along with prayers for those serving our country and fighting to protect the freedom of Ukraine.

Held in partnership with Chicago Sister Cities, the principal of St. Nicholas Cathedral School says it was important for her students to understand the meaning of Memorial Day, and why there isn’t school on Monday.

"They celebrate a day similar to that, it’s called Heroes Day. It was just a few days ago," said Anna Cirilli, principal at St. Nicholas Cathedral School.

"So they’re familiar with the idea, but we wanted to make sure that they understand why they have the day off on Monday. That it’s not actually just all about barbecues and having fun, but remembering people that have given their lives so that we can have freedom here," she added

Related article

During the assembly, students heard from 10 Ukrainian veterans, many who were wounded in battle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"I must say thanks for American people who can give a chance for my mother for my native country, for these kids, for our parents and for us," said Vadym Korobenko, a Ukrainian veteran.

Children also performed a patriotic song that dates back more than 100 years. Ukrainian soldiers would sing it during their fight for freedom, and it regained popularity last year during the Russian invasion.

Since then, the school has enrolled in more than 100 refugee children from Ukraine, many of them still in attendance St. Nicholas Cathedral School continues to fundraise for its Ukrainian refugee students who are now calling Chicago home.

For more information, click here.