Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party

A 9-year-old boy was shot to death during a birthday party in Franklin Park on Saturday night.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Ulysess Campos died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was shot on Elder Lane near Grand during a 70th birthday party for the family's matriarch, relatives and neighbors said.

A vehicle came through the alley and someone started shooting, hitting Campos, family and neighbors said.

There is a growing memorial at the shooting scene with candles, balloons and flowers.


















