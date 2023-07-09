Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party
FRANKLIN PARK, Illinois - A 9-year-old boy was shot to death during a birthday party in Franklin Park on Saturday night.
The Cook County Medical Examiner said Ulysess Campos died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was shot on Elder Lane near Grand during a 70th birthday party for the family's matriarch, relatives and neighbors said.
A vehicle came through the alley and someone started shooting, hitting Campos, family and neighbors said.
There is a growing memorial at the shooting scene with candles, balloons and flowers.