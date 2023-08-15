Historic 4-year union contract agreed for Art Institute employees in Chicago

Employees at the Art Institute and its school have successfully negotiated a 4-year union contract, marking a first for a major museum in Chicago.

The new contract encompasses several key provisions, including across-the-board wage increases for the employees.

The primary objectives of the agreement are to provide workers with accessible and affordable healthcare options while ensuring the maintenance of a fair and equitable work environment.

Negotiations for this contract began in May 2022, and after extensive discussions, a tentative agreement was reached two weeks ago.