University of Chicago Medicine develops Latino Transplant Program

University of Chicago Medicine developed a Latino Transplant Program to help Hispanic patients and their families whose loved ones are getting organ transplants.

UChicago is filling an unmet need with the goal of giving the highest level of care. Their transplant team includes native Spanish-speaking hepatologists, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and financial counselors.

This is one of the few medical centers that has a program like this in the country.

Data shows Latinos in the U.S. are less likely to receive organ transplants.