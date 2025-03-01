3 University of Chicago students robbed at gunpoint, school says

Three University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue on the campus in Hyde Park, according to an email from the university.

Armed robbery on campus

What we know:

Four or five unknown individuals got out of a white Alfa Romeo SUV, all armed with handguns, and took the victims’ property.

The offenders then got back into the car and drove south on Dorchester.

The car had no license plate on it, the university said.

The students were not injured.

University of Chicago police are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The school did not say if anyone was in custody in connection with the robbery.

There was also no physical description of the offenders given.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University of Chicago Police Department at 773-702-8181.

More campus safety information is available at safety-security.uchicago.edu.

Comments or suggestions about security-related issues can be sent to ucpd-pio@uchicago.edu.