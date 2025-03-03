Fore! Tee off inside Wrigley Field this spring

The video at the top of this story is from last year's Upper Deck Golf experience at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO — Upper Deck Golf is making its return to Wrigley Field this spring, giving golf enthusiasts the chance to take a swing inside the historic ballpark.

The two-day event will be held on Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12.

What we know:

For the third year in a row, Wrigley Field will transform into a golfer’s dream with a nine-hole course set up throughout the stadium.

Participants will get to hit shots from various locations, aiming at custom greens placed around the field. Tee times will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

Fans eager to secure a spot can join the VIP waitlist for early presale access beginning Tuesday, March 25. Cubs Season Ticket Holders will have an exclusive presale opportunity on March 19, while the general public can begin booking tee times on Wednesday, March 26, at 11 a.m.

VIP tee times come with additional perks, including access to on-site golf challenges. Standard clubs will be available for participants who don’t bring their own.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to host Upper Deck Golf at Wrigley Field during golf’s biggest weekend," said Andy Blackburn of Wrigley Field Events. "We look forward to celebrating with some unique Cubs Golf apparel, fun activations and viewing opportunities."

What's next:

Those interested in playing can visit Upper Deck Golf's website to join the VIP waitlist or learn more about the event.