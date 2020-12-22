US Surgeon General Jerome Adams observes vaccine rollout at Chicago hospital

article

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams met Tuesday with Illinois health officials and stopped at a Chicago hospital to observe the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Adams, who got his shot last week, encouraged the public to continue social distancing measures during the holidays and for people to avoid celebrating with anyone outside their households.

"It’s really about having hope during the holidays," he told reporters. "It’s about understanding if we hang on a little bit longer and get over this surge, we will have a brighter 2021 and we’ll have as many people there as possible to enjoy it."

Illinois reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases Tuesday including 116 deaths. Chicago officials said there was a slight bump following Thanksgiving and renewed requests to stay vigilant during Christmas. Overall, Illinois has reported 911,308 cases and 15,414 deaths.

Illinois expects about 234,450 vaccine doses this week, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.

Meanwhile, Illinois prisoner rights advocates expressed concerns about rising COVID-19 cases among inmates and prison staff.

At least 59 inmates have died and nearly 10,000 inmates and employees have become infected, according to The Chicago Tribune. Most infections are recent. From March to early August, there were fewer than 700 known infections.

Department of Corrections officials acknowledged the high numbers, which they said mirror state and national trends and are partly attributed to more testing.