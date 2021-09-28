Vandal breaks into Lakeview bar, writes racist and anti-vaccine messages on walls

The owners of a karaoke bar in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood are making repairs after a vandal broke in.

Police said that Trader Todd's on North Sheffield was vandalized on Sept. 23.

Someone broke the windows, climbed in and wrote derogatory things on the walls, including racist comments and anti-vaccine messages.

Chicago police are looking at security camera video to identify the suspect.

