Vehicle pulled from Des Plaines River in Will County amid search for missing Chicago pastor

A vehicle was recovered from the Des Plaines River in Will County on Tuesday afternoon during the search for a missing Chicago pastor.

Officials confirmed that Illinois State Police and other agencies were searching near the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in the Des Plaines River, reportedly for Warren Beard's missing SUV.

Though a vehicle was found, police have not confirmed whether it belongs to Beard.

Beard's childhood friend was with him the night he disappeared, and he spoke with FOX 32 Chicago by phone.

Emmanuel Davis said he has been friends with Beard since they were teenagers. Davis worked at the University of Saint Francis, where Beard played football.

He said the night the 53-year-old went missing, the two were hanging out together. They had met up at a friend's house to go to the casino before returning to that friend's house.

"We met up with my friend, we sat there for a minute, and I think at about 9 something we went and picked up our other friend. Warren was like, alright man, it's getting a little late. It was probably around 9:30, 9:45, he was like, man it's getting a little late, I'm gonna go. Warren came back in. He thought he had left his phone. He didn't. He ended up finding his phone. He used the restroom. He left it by the garbage," Davis said.

That was the last time Beard was seen, in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue in Joliet on July 2.

His 2023 Black Honda HRV Sport was last spotted by a license plate reader around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

Beard's family organized both search parties and prayer vigils this week. Davis said that he spoke with police and wants more to be done.

"I was first thinking, like, man, maybe he got home and got on the highway and went somewhere else and something happened to him. That's the one thing I was thinking. Once things got bad, at first I was thinking he'll show up, but I was thinking like, that's the only thing I can come up with once I got to thinking, foul play," Davis said.

Police continue to look for Beard and ask anyone with information to call Joliet Police.