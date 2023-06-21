Vibrant Pride display returns to Andersonville

A display of Pride has returned to Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.

Jesse Campbell and Nicholas Vazquez have completed their 'Love is Love' display, depicting a 12-foot-tall paintbrush with a rainbow-paint trail leading from the curb to their house on West Balmoral Avenue. This is the third year for the display.

The house has become a Chicago tourist attraction, in addition to the Chicago Pride Parade. The event brings tens of thousands of people to Uptown and Lakeview to celebrate.

This Sunday will mark the 52nd year of the parade's inception, which began in 1970 as a protest after the Stonewall Riots in New York City. This year's parade will feature performance groups, marching bands, and 150 floats, including our very own FOX 32 Chicago float.