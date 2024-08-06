Vicki Lynn Kirkwood: Woman with dementia reported missing from Lake County Fair

The Lake County Sheriff's Department in Indiana is seeking the public's assistance in locating a Merrillville woman with dementia who went missing after attending the Lake County Fair.

Vicki Lynn Kirkwood was last seen on surveillance footage exiting a fairgrounds gate, heading northbound, at about 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. She was visiting the fair with her mother at the time of her disappearance.

Kirkwood is described as a 55-year-old Black woman, standing approximately 5-foot-5 inches tall, with a small build. She was wearing a black Chicago Bulls sweatshirt and purple and black striped pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger, according to law enforcement.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Kirkwood or has information on her whereabouts to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 219-755-3400, or call 911.