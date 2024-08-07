Vicki Kirkwood: Indiana woman with dementia who went missing from Lake County Fair found dead

A Merrillville woman who went missing on Tuesday from the Lake County Fair has been found dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed that the body of Vicki Kirkwood was located in a pond in a residential area in the 900 block of Mary Ellen Drive in Crown Point on Wednesday.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of her death.

On Tuesday, the state of Indiana sent out a Silver Alert after Kirkwood went missing from the Lake County Fair. She was last seen on surveillance footage exiting a fairgrounds gate, heading northbound, at about 1:15 p.m. She was visiting the fair with her mother at the time of her disappearance.

No further information was immediately available. An update will be shared when it's provided by law enforcement or the coroner.