VIDEO: Broken water main floods Wicker Park street

A broken 8-inch water main caused significant flooding early Friday morning in Wicker Park, prompting emergency response and repair efforts.

The issue was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue, with investigation and repair crews arriving at the scene by 7:30 a.m.

The street was completely flooded, leading to an emergency water shutoff for the area.

Crews quickly mobilized to manage the situation. A street sweeper was dispatched to clean up debris from the flooding, while a tow truck was brought in to clear vehicles obstructing the repair area.

The team is now set up and ready to begin digging as soon as the emergency permit clears later this morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.