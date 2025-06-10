Video shows Chicago police fatally shoot man during gun battle following chase into Indiana

The Brief Video of a suspect fatally shot by Chicago police last month in Hammond, Indiana, was released on Tuesday. The man was wanted for aggravated battery and fled from officers during a traffic stop on the city's Southeast Side. The suspect crashed his vehicle before firing at officers, which is when police shot and killed him.



Chicago's police oversight agency (COPA) has released bodycam video of the fatal shooting of a man who officers chased to northwest Indiana last month.

The backstory:

Chicago police officers responded on May 8, around 5:49 p.m., to a report of a person with a gun in the 13400 block of South Baltimore Avenue, where they located a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated battery case.

The bodycam video—released on Tuesday—shows officers during a traffic stop in Hegewisch trying to get the suspect to exit a vehicle. When the man doesn't comply, officers then break the car's driveside window, which is when he speeds off.

The chase ended in Hammond, Indiana, where the man crashed the vehicle near Dearborn and Gostlin streets. Bodycam video shows officers running up to the man who, at that point, had gotten out of the car and was standing in a nearby field. Chicago police and COPA say the man fired shots at officers, which is when the video shows two officers opening fire on him.

WARNING: Some may find the video graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The man was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died. He was identified as 50-year-old Joseph Navarro.

The two officers were taken to a hospital for observation and were reported to be in good condition. No other injuries were reported, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team was assisting Hammond police with the investigation.

COPA is investigating the shooting. The officers involved were placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.

More videos and information on the shooting are available on COPA's website.