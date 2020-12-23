Video shows aftermath of house explosion in northwest Indiana

Bodycam footage was released Wednesday that shows the moments after a house exploded in September in Porter, Indiana.

In the video, you can see bystanders and police rushing to help rescue a 3-year-old girl and at least one adult who were trapped under the rubble.

The child was transported by helicopter to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago for treatment.

"We had several bystanders and law enforcement and through a collective effort of all of them, we were able to find the three-year-old and get her out into an awaiting ambulance. Also during that search they found another female that was still trapped in the building and they were able to get her out," Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig, Jr. said back in September.

Other adults injured in the explosion were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The explosion -- caused by natural gas on Sept. 10 -- occurred at a single-family home in the 400 block of North First Street, the Northwest Indiana Times reports. Seven people were injured, including the child.