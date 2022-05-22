Vigil held to honor women who were found dead inside Rogers Park apartments

A vigil was held Saturday afternoon to honor the three women who were found dead inside their Rogers Park apartments.

Janice Reed, Gwendolyn Osborne, and Delores McNeely were found over a 12-hour span last weekend.

Residents and community members believe the deaths are heat-related though the autopsies have not been completed.

The son of one resident says his mother's room was 102 degrees last weekend.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"What we've had to endure this past week — unless you have ever lived in an oven, you will never begin to understand what we went through you will never understand," said resident Laura Barnes.

Advertisement

Chicago Ald. Maria Hadden of the 49th ward says a building manager informed her that the owner was still running heat to avoid potentially being cited by the city for shutting it off too early.