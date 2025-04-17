Chicago man charged with stealing $10K violin from CTA rider

article

The Brief A man has been charged with stealing a $10,000 custom violin from a CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago. Police say 39-year-old Timothy Johnson took the instrument from a 22-year-old rider near the Clark/Lake station last Friday. Johnson was arrested Wednesday and faces robbery and obstruction charges; the violin has not yet been recovered.



A man was charged with stealing a $10,000 custom violin from a CTA Blue Line train last Friday in downtown Chicago.

Custom violin stolen from CTA train

What we know:

Timothy Johnson, 39, was charged with stealing the violin from a 22-year-old man while riding a train near the Clark/Lake station, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The violin, described as custom-made with a distinctive wood-grain finish on the back and no serial number, was inside a black storage case when it was stolen, police said.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of West Ida B. Wells Drive. He was charged with one felony count of robbery and three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing peace officers.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether the violin had been located or returned to its owner. FOX 32 has reached out to officials.

A $10,000 custom violin was stolen from a CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago on April 11. (Chicago PD )

What's next:

Johnson has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.