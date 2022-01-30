Expand / Collapse search

Visitors to Indiana Dunes National Park will have to pay entrance fees starting at $15 on March 31

By AP Reporter
Lake County
Associated Press

PORTER, Ind. - The National Park Service has approved an entrance fee for Indiana Dunes National Park beginning on March 31 to help fund parking and transportation improvements, visitor services and a regional bike trail. 

The fees vary depending on the method used to enter the national park

The rate for people who walk, bike or boat in will be $15, up to a maximum of $25 per family. 

A motorcycle pass will cost $20 and a one- to seven-day vehicle pass will cost $25. 

An Indiana Dunes National Park annual pass will cost $45 and a commercial fee for a motor coach, up to $100. Holders of certain federal land passes will not pay an entrance fee. 

