Volunteers aid Kankakee-area tornado victims one week after storms

The Brief Volunteers distributed care packages to storm victims in the Kankakee area one week after severe storms and tornadoes caused widespread damage. The effort, led by "Still I Rise" and a local church, provided essentials like toiletries, clothing and household goods, with deliveries made to those unable to attend. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed by powerful tornadoes, including an EF-3 in Aroma Park, leaving nine people injured.



It's been a week since severe storms and tornadoes devastated areas around Kankakee, and on Sunday, volunteers were out making sure that the victims of those storms get some help.

A local community organization called "Still I Rise," along with the Total Delivery Church of the Nazarene in Aroma Park, handed out care packages to people whose homes were hit by last week's storms.

The kits include toiletries, household goods and clothing.

Other volunteers drove those items to families who could not be there in person.

Dozens of homes were damaged, and some destroyed by several tornadoes and hailstones the size of softballs. The F-3 tornado that ripped through Aroma Park had winds in excess of 150 miles an hour.



A total of nine people were injured by those storms in the Aroma Park area.