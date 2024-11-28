Volunteers and nonprofits ensure no one spends Thanksgiving alone in Chicago

The Brief Thanksgiving outreach: Chicago nonprofits, including Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly and the Salvation Army, hosted events providing meals, gifts, and community for seniors and individuals in need.

Volunteer support: Volunteers and organizations like Levy Restaurants and Fight to Feed prepared festive meals, emphasizing connection and service during the holidays.

Ongoing assistance: Similar community events are planned for Christmas, with the Greater Chicago Food Depository offering resources to ensure no one goes hungry this season.

As families across the nation come together for Thanksgiving, others are giving back by serving community members in need.

For individuals without friends or family in the Chicago area, local organizations are stepping up to the plate by serving traditional Thanksgiving meals. More importantly, they are also opening their arms and their hearts.

"It’s very good for seniors. Believe me, it’s very good," said Hollis, who attended a South Side community meal.

In the spirit of giving, Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly (LBFE)—a Chicago-based nonprofit committed to relieving loneliness among seniors—hosted hundreds of older adults to break bread for the holiday.

"We basically work with those older individuals that have been isolated from friends or family," said Jennifer McGowan, a community engagement supervisor with Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly.

With two events held Thursday, one on the North Side at St. Andrew’s Greek Orthodox Church and one on the South Side at De La Salle Institute, McGowan said the events wouldn't be possible without volunteers.

"Especially during a time where most people are with their families in their own homes, that they dedicated their own time to come out," said McGowan.

Between balloons, gift bags, music, and a hot meal whipped up by Fight2Feed, the party provided a festive feast.

"Turkey, stuffing, sweet potato pie," said McGowan.

For those in attendance, though, it's about far more than what's on the table.

"Not only the meal, but the friends I meet here," Hollis said. "And then you look forward to this."

Hollis has been with Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly for 20 years.

"I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and have met some very beautiful people here," Hollis said.

Meanwhile, on the West Side, thousands of meals were shared at the Salvation Army Freedom Center, where for the last eight years, Levy Restaurants has served from-scratch favorites.

This year, Levy prepared 4,000 meals to share with the community. Of that total, 2,600 meals were served during sit-down service or packaged to-go, and 1,200 more were delivered across the city.

Further west, Brian Pickett—owner and president of the Brian P. Pickett Funeral Group—is also lifting the burden.

"I’m talking about real dressing, greens, canned yams, macaroni, turkey," Pickett said. "Where we come together and feed those that might not be able to afford a meal for Thanksgiving."

Each Thanksgiving meal is serving as one part of a citywide effort to ensure everyone has a seat at the table.

"During these times, so many people are caught up in their own personal things and they forget about those who are in need," Pickett said. "It's imperative even in our children to make sure that they hear, that they see what's going on, so they see how they can be of service to people."

The holiday cheer doesn’t stop there. During Christmastime, similar, free community events will be hosted across the area.

Plus, in addition to holiday meals, the Greater Chicago Food Depository is working to ensure that no one goes hungry this season.

You can easily find a Food Pantry near you by using the nonprofit’s interactive map.