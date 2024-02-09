VP Kamala Harris commends University of Chicago for leading efforts in tackling violence

Vice President Kamala Harris said you can't stop mass shootings without focusing on the causes of everyday gun violence.

During a White House meeting Friday, the vice president recognized the first graduating class of the University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Community Violence Intervention Leadership Academy.

Harris said the trauma of gun violence is inherited in communities and must be addressed through more investments.

"Unless there is significant intervention, that includes putting the resources into diagnosis and treatment, the trauma will continue to be inherited and perpetuate its self in behaviors that are often unproductive," Harris said.

The crime lab uses research to design, test, and scale programs and policies to enhance safety.