Wabash Avenue bridge near Trump Tower raised for 2nd straight day as hundreds gather downtown

article

The bridge over Wabash Avenue was raised again Wednesday evening as protesters marched through the downtown area.

Demonstrators from various groups gathered peacefully in the Loop to demand every vote in the general election be counted and for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The bridge could be seen raised about 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be “out of service until further notice as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents,’ said Mary May, spokeswoman for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The strategy was employed multiple times this summer in attempts to keep the downtown area safe from looting during protests against police brutality and violence.