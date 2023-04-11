Walmart closing stores across Chicago

Walmart announced on Tuesday they are closing four stores across Chicago.

The four locations shutting down are in Chatham, Kenwood, Lake View and Little Village.

The retail giant pointed to dwindling profits as the main reason it is shuttering those locations.

"The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago – these stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years," the company said in a statement.

The following stores will be closed by Sunday, April 16:

#5781 Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center, and the Walmart Academy, 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

#3166 Kenwood Neighborhood Market, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

#5645 Lakeview Neighborhood Market, 2844 N. Broadway St.

#5646 Little Village Neighborhood Market, 2551 W. Cermak Road

Associates in the closing stores will be eligible to transfer to another Walmart location, the company announced Tuesday.

Pharmacies at the closing Walmart locations will remain open for at least 30 days to serve customers.

Walmart said they tried several different strategies to remain profitable at the failing stores but none of their changes reflected improvement.

Walmart announced the closure of three other stores in the Chicago area in February.