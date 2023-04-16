As Walmart closes 4 Chicago locations, community leaders give away food and worry about future

Walmart closed four Chicago locations over the weekend, and now community leaders want to know where people will get food and prescriptions -- and what will happen to the empty buildings.

"This is a place where most people get their fresh fruits and vegetables, considering that a lot of the corner stores that's in our neighborhood currently only provide junk food," said Ilandrea Nichols, Senior Service Coordinator for My Block My Hood My City.

The group spent the day handing out boxes of fresh meat and produce at the Walmart parking lot at 84th and Stewart in Chatham to show the neighborhood someone still cares.

"We're going to be a voice to say, ‘Hey look if you leave, we're going to be here. We got this, we're going to take care of our people,’" volunteer Lena Bivins said.

The four locations were at 47th and Cottage Grove in Kenwood, 2844 North Broadway in Lake View, 2551 West Cermak in Little Village, along with the Chatham location.

My Block My Hood My City founder Jamal Colse said the outgoing alderman told him that Walmart wants to donate the building.

"We don't want to see this be another abandoned building in the community," Cole said. "You all say you want to give it away to community organizations, give it away to My Block My Hood My City. We'll take it and put it to good use."