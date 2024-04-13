Warm weekend draws crowds to downtown Chicago amidst teen gathering concerns

There was heavy foot traffic in downtown Chicago Saturday with people dressed in shorts, rocking sunglasses, dressed jacket-free.

Michigan Avenue was packed with shoppers as temperatures climbed into the upper 60s, almost reaching 70 degrees. It was the perfect day to enjoy some lemonade out and about.

Debra Parker and her granddaughters were on their way to Zara.

"We have on jackets just in case. This is Chicago. This is what we do here", Parker said.

At 31st Street Beach, folks were biking and jogging and kids were playing in the sand.

"We were at the White Sox game earlier today. That's why we came here today," a group from out of town said.

Police increased patrols after learning of a planned teen gathering at 31st Street. Beginning early Saturday afternoon, officers were on bikes and on foot maintaining a huge presence. By 7 p.m., more than 200 teenagers had arrived in response to a social media post.

"And often times parents have had to go to the hospital to get their children because they were injured down there or even shot. We've had parents who showed up to the stations to pick up their children and they thought they were going to one place and did not know they were engaging in a teen gathering," snelling said.

Violence prevention workers canvassed the beach as well.

On Friday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said the city had been able to respond successfully to the gatherings by having officers in place early.

Some of the so-called "teen takeovers" have previously turned violent downtown and at local beaches.

"For those who decide they want to go downtown, wreak havoc, attack people, take guns into locations, and destroy property, we're going to arrest you," Snelling said.