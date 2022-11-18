Warming centers opening up across Chicago as temps dip below freezing

If you are heading out Friday night for any outdoor event in Chicago, be sure to bundle up.

With temperatures dipping below freezing, the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services are opening warming centers at six community service centers.

Each location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Garfield Center is available 24/7 to connect people to emergency shelters.

The DFSS Community Service centers can also help you find access to shelter, food, clothing, domestic violence assistance and job placement.