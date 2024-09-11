Suburban man fatally shot wife six times, including once in the head, during fight: prosecutors

article

The Brief Steven Kramer, 39, was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife, Jaime Neumann, 47, during a physical argument in their Warrenville home on Sept. 5. Police found Neumann in the bedroom with severe trauma, including six gunshot wounds. An autopsy confirmed she had been shot in the head, chest, thigh, and forearm. Kramer faces two counts of first-degree murder. A judge denied pre-trial release, and his next court appearance is set for Oct. 7.



A suburban man was arrested after allegedly shooting his wife to death last week.

Steven Kramer, 39, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sept. 5, Warrenville police responded to the 30W0-100 block of Mulberry Court for a report of a death.

When an officer arrived at the scene, Kramer met the officer at the door and said that his wife, Jaime Neumann, 47, was in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

The officer entered the bedroom and found Neumann lying on the ground, face up in front of the bed. The victim had blood coming from her mouth, with apparent trauma to her face and what appeared to be brain matter on her upper chest.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy concluded that Neumann had been shot six times: once between her left eye and nose, three times in the chest, once in the upper left thigh and once in her right forearm.

While investigating the murder, police determined that Kramer shot his wife multiple times during an argument that turned physical.

Kramer voluntarily went to the police department, where he was taken into custody shortly after.

Kramer appeared in court on Sept. 6, where the case was held over at his request to obtain private counsel.

"The allegation that Mr. Kramer shot his wife multiple times, including once in the head, is extremely upsetting," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "I offer my sincerest condolences to Jaime’s family and friends as they grieve their loss, particularly her children who are now forced to live a life without the love and support only a mother can provide. While nothing can be done to bring Jaime back to those who loved her, thanks to the outstanding work of the Warrenville Police Department, we will be able to bring a strong prosecution against the man who allegedly took her life."

A judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Kramer.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7.