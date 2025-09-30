Protesters march in downtown Chicago against ICE

Protesters are gathering late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Chicago to demonstrate against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we know:

The protest began at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Earlier Tuesday, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson urged the Department of Homeland Security to put an end to what she called "hostile actions" targeting the community and to dismantle the security fence outside the village’s ICE processing center.

She further warned that the repeated use of chemical agents and force against protesters amounts to "making war on my community," placing both residents and first responders at risk.

The backstory:

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Trump administration is seeking to deploy 100 military troops to Illinois to protect federal immigration personnel and facilities.

Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard learned that the Department of Homeland Security sent a memo to the Department of War requesting the deployment. No timeline or additional details have been released.

Tuesday's demonstration also follows sightings of dozens of ICE officers on Sunday walking along Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, the Riverwalk and River North. Some were dressed in military-style uniforms and masks.

What's next:

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.