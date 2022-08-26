Drugs, $100K in cash and gun found during Winthrop Harbor shooting investigation

article

Winthrop Harbor police found a gun, thousands of pills and over $100,000 in cash at a home in Zion while investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

On Aug. 21 around 7:45 a.m., a man was shot while driving in the 400 block of Sheridan Road, according to police.

Two vehicles were heading northbound on Sheridan Road driving next to each other when a man in the front passenger seat shot at the other car four times, police said.

The driver of the targeted vehicle was shot in his shoulder. The car with the shooter continued northbound on Sheridan Road, entering Wisconsin.

The gunshot victim drove himself to the Winthrop Harbor Fire/Police Department, where he was stabilized and transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, officials said. The victim underwent surgery and was released two days later.

The Winthrop Harbor Police Department's Crime Scene Investigative Unit returned to the scene of the shooting to investigate.

The investigation led police to believe that the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident between two groups with no ties to the Village of Winthrop Harbor.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Winthrop Harbor Detectives, working with the Lake County States Attorney's Office, obtained a search warrant for a single-family home in Zion.

Detectives from the Winthrop Harbor Police Department located the following items within the home:

A Glock .45 Caliber Pistol with 3 magazines + Ammunition

$101,180.00 United States Currency

1,965 Oxycodone pills

6,159 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills

4,122 Amphetamine pills

127 Grams of Cocaine

150 Grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

409 Grams of Cannabis

60 MDMA pills

46 Grams of MDMA powder

31 Grams of Xanax powder

Scales, Packaging Material, Cannabis Grinder, and other Illegal Street Drug Items

4 Glass Cannabis Pipes

Police said a suspect is in custody and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police did not identify the suspect or specify what charges were filed against them.