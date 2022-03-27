Wednesday will be warm, but weather every other day this week in Chicago will be colder than normal
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather forecast for the next week calls for cold days, with temperatures far below March averages (except for Wednesday).
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that temperatures overnight Sunday into Monday in Chicago and the suburbs will fall into the teens and 20s. On Monday and Tuesday, the highs will be in the 40s.
Wednesday will feel significantly warmer, with a high of about 67 in the Chicago area, but that warm weather comes with a chance of showers and a threat of thunderstorms.
On Thursday, Chicago's weather will be back to unseasonable cold and we could see more rain and even snow showers. Meteorologist Mark Strehl is predicting:
- Sunday: High 35, Low 23
- Monday: High 40, Low 28
- Tuesday: High 43, Low 28
- Wednesday: High 67, Low 38
- Thursday: High 43, Low 32
- Friday: High 44, Low 35
The National Weather Service said that normal high temperatures on March 27 are in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
