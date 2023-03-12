Week in Review: Bullets fly during bank robbery • 'The Office' comes to Chicago • Prep team forfeits wins

A bank robbery suspect shot a security guard who tried to intervene, stars of "The Office" are planning a trip to the Windy City, and a local high school football team has wins rescinded after a residency scandal: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. A security guard was shot and injured as he confronted a robbery suspect fleeing a bank in downtown Chicago on Thursday afternoon. FBI officials, on Thursday night, said the suspect – who left a trail of cash behind as he made his getaway – was still at-large.

2. Fans of the hit sitcom The Office can return to Dunder Mifflin next month! All you have to do is head over to Navy Pier. There will be an Office cast reunion and an interactive fan convention on April 22 and April 23.

3. Maine South High School will forfeit nine wins from the 2022 football season after acknowledging ineligible players participated in games, according to a statement from the Illinois High School Association. The penalties follow a joint investigation between the IHSA, Maine South High School, and Maine Township High School District 207, the statement said.

4. A pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in a shootout during a botched robbery Monday afternoon on her quiet residential block in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times. Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car around 1 p.m. to complete a drug transaction near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details of the open investigation.

5. Norfolk, Virginia, Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, agents were in for a surprise last week after a passenger put their pet cat through the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein posted about the incident on Twitter on Friday.

A traveler passing through Norfolk International Airport in Virginia put their cat through the TSA checkpoint X-ray machine last Friday. (TSA)

6. An Illinois man, who was reported missing for several months, was found dead Sunday night in a closet inside his home. Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Richard Maedge, 53, had died by suicide.The department said Richard Maedge’s wife, Jennifer Maedge, reported him missing in April 2022. She told the Troy Police Department she last spoke with him the day before, when Richard Maedge called his wife and said he was leaving work early.

7. Chicago-based chain Portillo's has been bringing in the big bucks since the store first opened in The Colony, Texas in January. During the company's Q4 earnings call CEO Michael Osanloo revealed that the new location in The Colony, which is north of Dallas, has been their number one restaurant in the country since it opened. According to Osanloo, The Colony store has averaged $48,000 in sales per day.

8. A Chicago man was sentenced this week to life in prison for fatally shooting a man inside a Chatham store in order to maintain and increase his position in a street gang.Pierre Robinson, 29, was found guilty in August 2022 of committing murder in aid of racketeering. A judge delivered his sentence Monday. During Robinson's trial, prosecutors said he murdered 23-year-old Glenn Houston, Jr. on Dec. 23, 2014, in order to maintain and increase his position in the Evans Mob street gang.

9. Aldi shoppers are calling out the supermarket chain for stocking Easter Bunny marshmallow snacks that resemble something other than what they were intended to be. The unintended shape of the "Bunnies and Chicks" first caught the attention of a British shopper who wrote on Twitter: "Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny." She shared a picture of the phallically-shaped candies that bear absolutely no resemblance to an Easter Bunny.

10. A Chicago man was sentenced this week to life in prison for fatally shooting a man inside a Chatham store in order to maintain and increase his position in a street gang. Pierre Robinson, 29, was found guilty in August 2022 of committing murder in aid of racketeering. A judge delivered his sentence Monday. During Robinson's trial, prosecutors said he murdered 23-year-old Glenn Houston, Jr. on Dec. 23, 2014, in order to maintain and increase his position in the Evans Mob street gang.