Chicago area offers number of weekend events, festivals to kickstart summer fun
CHICAGO - Happy Friday, everyone!
The weekend is finally here, and that means there are a lot of events and activities all around the Chicago area. If you're still looking for something to do or maybe take Dad to for Father's Day, we've got you covered.
Here are a few ideas:
- Chicago Pride Fest: Returning this Saturday and Sunday along North Halsted as part of Pride Month celebrations. There will be a number of performers, along with more than 150 vendors and a Proud Pet Parade at noon on Sunday.
- Gold Coast Art Fair: A weekend of creativity at Grant Park's Butler Field. The art fair is back with over 200 creators showcasing their works. You can check out everything from paintings to ceramics to jewelry and even take part in some live painting classes.
- Hyde Park Summer Fest: Taking place tomorrow and Sunday in Hyde Park. Some big names are set to perform, including Vic Mensa and Twista. A full lineup is available on the event website.
- Chicago Book and Paper Fair: Back for its 60th run at Plumber's Hall. Check out the sale of rare and collectible books this Saturday from 10 AM until 5 PM.
- Scottish Festival and Highland Games: Underway in Itasca through tomorrow, featuring everything from bagpipe music to dance competitions to feats of strength.
- Juneteenth Celebration: Scheduled for this Sunday at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, featuring performers, workshops, and activities for children.
Enjoy your weekend filled with exciting events and celebrations!