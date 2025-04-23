Semi-truck crashes into West Chicago building, shuts down traffic

A semi-truck crashed into a building in suburban West Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, causing disruption to traffic in the area.

What we know:

West Chicago fire and police responded to the scene at 1:47 p.m. at Powis Road and Harvester Road, according to the West Chicago Police Department.

All lanes of traffic on Powis Road from Arthur Drive to Hawthorne Lane are closed, police said. Harvester Road was closed at Powis Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities said all who were involved in the crash refused medical treatment at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.