Police-involved shooting reported in West Lawn

A police-involved shooting was reported Monday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Police-involved shooting

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 67th Place.

What we don't know:

Very few details have been provided. It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired at or by police.

Police have not said if anyone was injured or the circumstances of the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.