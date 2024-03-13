West Pullman shooting leaves man dead; 4 others killed in gun violence overnight

A man was gunned down in West Pullman two hours before another fatal shooting just blocks away Tuesday night.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk near South Yale Avenue and 116th Street around 10 p.m. when someone began shooting at him.

The unknown offender shot at the victim several times as he ran into a nearby yard.

Police say the suspect got into a black sedan and fled westbound. Officers found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

About two hours later, a few blocks west of the shooting, a 25-year-old man was struck and killed by gunfire.

A 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were shot to death in Roseland shortly after midnight.

Police say a 53-year-old man was fatally shot on a CTA bus while he was waving a knife around.

No one was in custody for any of the attacks and detectives are investigating.