West Ridge shooting: Chicago man charged with murder

A Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in West Ridge earlier this month.

According to police, Nicolas Novak was identified as the offender who, on June 8, fatally shot a 31-year-old man in the 2900 block of W. Devon Avenue.

Novak was arrested on June 25 in the 6500 block of N. Damen Avenue — not far from where the shooting occurred. He's been charged with three felony counts:

Murder - First Degree

Aggravated UUW/Loaded-No FCCA-FOID

UUW - Weapon / Silencer

Novak, 18, is due in court for a detention hearing on June 28.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.