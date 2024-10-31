WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update on North Side shooting involving 22-year-old suspect, Chicago police

Authorities are giving an update on a shooting in West Rogers Park involving a 22-year-old suspect and Chicago police on Saturday morning.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and others are expected to attend the press conference.

The shooting occurred around 9:35 a.m. near the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. Police say the suspect, Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, approached a 39-year-old man from behind and shot him without speaking.

When officers and paramedics responded, Abdallahi allegedly fired multiple shots at them from various locations. No officers or paramedics were injured, though an ambulance was struck. Police returned fire, injuring Abdallahi.

Abdallahi was arrested about 30 minutes after the initial shooting. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling announced Abdallahi was charged with one felony count of terrorism and one felony count of a hate crime, in addition to the more than a dozen felony charges he's already facing, which include: six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or firefighter, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The initial victim of the shooting was going to his synagogue when Abdallahi shot him, according to police. He was struck in the shoulder but was released from the hospital a short time later.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the shooting and anyone with more information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

