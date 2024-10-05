Alert issued to West Side business owners after attempted robberies

Chicago police released video of thieves who tried to break into two ATMs at West Side businesses in August and September.

In both incidents, the suspects broke into the businesses' "security locking mechanism" and then made entry through the front window or door of the store, according to a CPD business alert. After entering, the suspects tried to break into an ATM and steal the machine. They were unsuccessful both times.

The attempted robberies took place at:

At 6:10 a.m. on Aug. 31 in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue

At 6 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue

In each attempt, there were up to seven suspects, one-to-two of which were lookouts, who were between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. Police said they were wearing dark hoodies, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.