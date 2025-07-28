West Side community leaders call for action, accountability after 4 teens hurt in shooting

The Brief A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a teen opened fire late Sunday in Lawndale; three others—ages 13, 15, and 16—were also injured. Local leaders and groups, including Greater Rock Church and Mothers Opposed to Violence, are calling for more resources, accountability, and youth job opportunities. Chicago police are still searching for the suspect; Area Four detectives are leading the case.



Another night of violence unfolded in Chicago, this time on the West Side, where four teenagers were shot while standing outside late Sunday.

Now, community leaders are demanding answers and action.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said a teenage boy who was upset after losing a fight returned to the area and opened fire.

Among the victims was a 14-year-old boy who remains in critical condition. A 13-year-old boy and two girls, ages 15 and 16, were also wounded. All four teens were taken to area hospitals.

Just two blocks from the scene is Greater Rock Church, which joined forces with Rev. Robin Hood and the advocacy group Mothers Opposed to Violence.

Together, they are calling for more resources, greater accountability and a renewed sense of urgency to stem the tide of gun violence.

What they're saying:

Community leaders on the West Side say youth employment is a critical solution to curbing violence.

"This community has been left out by the city and by the state. I can't speak much for the county, but I know that there was an opportunity where this mayor that's trying hard to engage youth and get jobs for, but this community still got left out," said Reverend Hood.

What's next:

Chicago police are continuing to search for the shooter. Area Four detectives are handling the investigation.

