West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday

Three people were shot while inside moving cars on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning in separate incidents.

Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm.

Just minutes later around 1:10 a.m., a woman, 40, was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car, according to police. The shots came from another car in the 3400 block of West Madison Street in East Garfield Park . She was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Around 4:57 a.m. in Humboldt Park , a 29-year-old man was traveling east on Augusta Boulevard in a car when shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV, police say. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm and two graze wounds on his back.

Police say no one is in custody for any of these shootings and there has not been any connection made between them.

Area Four and Five detectives are investigating.