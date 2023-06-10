2 shot inside parked car on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were shot while sitting in a car on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning.
The victims were in East Garfield Park in the 100 block of North Central Park Avenue at 1:20 a.m. when gunfire flew into the vehicle they were in.
A 39-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
A 34-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.